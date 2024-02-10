Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 29th

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

AESI stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth $18,172,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $8,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $5,483,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

