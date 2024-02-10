Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,162. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 807,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,441. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.