Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lumentum worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

