Scout Investments Inc. Sells 14,207 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.75. The company had a trading volume of 163,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,552. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $209.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

