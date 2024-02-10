British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.733 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

