W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GWW traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $959.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,449. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $852.56 and its 200 day moving average is $771.07.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

