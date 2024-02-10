Scout Investments Inc. Sells 22,816 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,928 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

