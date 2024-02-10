MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.50.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,777 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,031 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $507.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of -189.73 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

