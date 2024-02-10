Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 25,353 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,022,000 after acquiring an additional 446,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

