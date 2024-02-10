Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $210.74, but opened at $200.00. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $203.93, with a volume of 18,947 shares changing hands.

The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

