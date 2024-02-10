Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

CP opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

