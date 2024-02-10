Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

