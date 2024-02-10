Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.