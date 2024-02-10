Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,970. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

