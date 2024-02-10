4,147 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

