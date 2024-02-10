Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 70,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,341 shares of company stock worth $1,458,996. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXG stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

