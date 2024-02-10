Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.38 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MongoDB by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.4 %

MDB stock opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $507.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.73 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at $511,915,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

