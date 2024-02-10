Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $359,000 in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 192.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 917.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 481,426 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $7,308,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMBC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

