ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.8 %

ZTO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.19. 1,939,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.07. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.