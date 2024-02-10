Andra AP fonden Acquires 3,000 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.59. 386,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.