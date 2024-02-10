Andra AP fonden Buys 159,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

KIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,220. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

