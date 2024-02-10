Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $150.16 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $150.16 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

