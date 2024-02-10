Everscale (EVER) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $107.81 million and $134,239.47 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,898,236 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,450,337 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

