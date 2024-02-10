Andra AP fonden Sells 417,700 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $31,127,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,342,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,211. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

