Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. 8,258,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,627,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

