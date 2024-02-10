Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after buying an additional 10,315,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.97. 1,041,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,936. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

