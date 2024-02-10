Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,189. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its 200-day moving average is $254.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

