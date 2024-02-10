Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.66. 314,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

