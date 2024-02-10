Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.84. 390,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

