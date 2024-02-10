Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.77. 1,157,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.