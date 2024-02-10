Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 179,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

