MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of MSCI worth $34,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $592.42. 336,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,681. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.