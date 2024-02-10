Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,799 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.87% of Krystal Biotech worth $28,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

KRYS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $111.36. 328,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,796. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

