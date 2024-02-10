Citigroup Inc. Acquires 444,023 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $141,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 20,915,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,211,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

