Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of VeriSign worth $26,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,202 shares of company stock worth $9,476,462. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

