Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 681,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.52% of Immunovant worth $26,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $114,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,547.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunovant Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.50. 547,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,604. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.