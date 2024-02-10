iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $129,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. 8,492,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

