Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $384.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $393.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

