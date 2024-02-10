Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.98. The company had a trading volume of 689,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

