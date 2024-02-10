Citigroup Inc. Has $94.19 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $94,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $197.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,514. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average is $193.39. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.