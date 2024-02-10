Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,059. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $146.42.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

