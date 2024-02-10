Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.72. 997,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $203.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

