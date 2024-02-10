Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 831 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

