Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UNM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 870,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,218. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

