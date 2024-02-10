Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 149,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $201,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MOS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. 5,869,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,413. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

