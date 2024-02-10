The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.78. 1,929,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,312. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

