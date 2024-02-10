Andra AP fonden Purchases 14,200 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,639. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

