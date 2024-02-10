Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CARR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

