Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

