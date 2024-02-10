Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 839 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

AMT opened at $194.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.